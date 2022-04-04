BitMart Token Market Capitalization Achieves $52.59 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (BMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $52.59 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00107537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

