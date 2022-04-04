BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $21,042.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017736 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,288,896 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

