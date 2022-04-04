BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.11.

BL stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $47,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth $22,931,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

