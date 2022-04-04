BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 329,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 551,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

