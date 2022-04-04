BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.55).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

