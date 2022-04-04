BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.55).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
