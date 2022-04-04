BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE MUC opened at $12.95 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

