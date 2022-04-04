BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.