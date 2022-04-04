Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,038,000 after acquiring an additional 654,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

