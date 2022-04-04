Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

