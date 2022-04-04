Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,919,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

