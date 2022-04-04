BMO Capital Markets Increases Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $71.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

