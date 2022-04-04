BMO Capital Markets Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $69.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after buying an additional 138,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

