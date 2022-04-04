BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.24 ($73.89).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.69 ($56.80) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.94.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

