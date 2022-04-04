Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBK opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bogota Financial news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

