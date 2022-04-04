Bone Biologics Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics’ (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 11th. Bone Biologics had issued 1,510,455 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,929,889 based on an initial share price of $5.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTC:BBLG opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

