boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.36. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.