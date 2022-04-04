Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,187. The company has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

