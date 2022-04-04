Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 15,575 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,186 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,536,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 299,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $43.74.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.