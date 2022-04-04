Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $590.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,546. The company has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.