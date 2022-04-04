Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

