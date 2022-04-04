Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMACU. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 88.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

