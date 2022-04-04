Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$216.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$166.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 120.69. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$145.70 and a 52 week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

