BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 243.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.22) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.96) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

BP.B traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 172 ($2.25). 843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.76. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

