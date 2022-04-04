Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.