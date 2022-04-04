Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.