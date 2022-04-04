Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.0931

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $147,058.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

