Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

BLIN opened at $1.86 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.