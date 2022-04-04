Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
BLIN opened at $1.86 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
