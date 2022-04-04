Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,655,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

