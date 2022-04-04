Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.78.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.