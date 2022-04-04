Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

