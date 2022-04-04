Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

