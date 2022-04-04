Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.
Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
