Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,640. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 4,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

