Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce $372.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.60 million and the lowest is $369.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $368.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 23,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after buying an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after buying an additional 1,033,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.