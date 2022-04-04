Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.08. 7,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,346. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.86. CDW has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BOKF NA grew its position in CDW by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $263,985,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 211,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in CDW by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

