Brokerages Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.02 Million

Brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to report $70.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.77 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 1,030,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,208. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

