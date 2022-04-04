Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to report $454.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 955.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $22,830,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 590,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

