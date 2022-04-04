Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.78 Million

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to announce $267.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.60 million and the lowest is $254.80 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,891.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,265. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

