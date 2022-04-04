Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $225.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.96 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $255.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $986.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $978.74 million to $991.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.37. The stock had a trading volume of 180,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,243. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

