Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 447,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 482,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,713. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

