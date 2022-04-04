Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.03. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HTLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTLF traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $47.51. 73,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,433,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.