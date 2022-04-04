Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report $15.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 billion and the lowest is $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.15 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

MS stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

