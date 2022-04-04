Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Target Price at $71.00

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

