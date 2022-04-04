Brokerages Set Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Price Target at C$9.88

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

BLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last three months.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

