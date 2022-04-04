Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) PT at $21.00

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Clariant to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $$17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

