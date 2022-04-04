Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $38.00

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.16. 1,191,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,653. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.
About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.