Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $38.00

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $3,091,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.16. 1,191,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,653. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

