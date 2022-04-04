Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT at $180.33

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DROOF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.72) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.63) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

