Brokerages Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT at €47.27

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.27 ($51.95).

DUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting €26.92 ($29.58). 218,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($48.44). The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.31 and a 200 day moving average of €37.07.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

