Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $17.00

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 4,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $9,748,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,898,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.