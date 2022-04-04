Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $25.36

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.62. 203,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,770. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.