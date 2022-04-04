Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price at $537.00

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $537.00.
PPRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of Kering stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. Kering has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $93.44.
Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
